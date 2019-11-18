Ondo AA Strategises for Next Election

James Sowole in Akure

Members of the Action Alliance (AA) at the weekend said the party remains the hope of the common man in the state in view of the party’s closeness to the people at the grassroots.

This view was expressed by members of the party which came in as the Third Force in the last national and state assembly election in Ondo State at its meetings held at Oka and Isua in Akoko South West/Akoko South East federal constituencies.

The AA state Chairman, Mr. Akitan Michael Richard, said the meeting was held to review the performance in the last election and to brainstorm on the way forward for the party in order to have a desirable edge and success in the future elections in the state.

He said they converged to commence preparation in earnest in order to have a formidable structure in place in all the 18 local government areas of the state against next elections.

While stating that AA is the only hope of the common people in the state, Akitan said they are on ground and working assiduously to take the mantle of leadership in all the elective positions in the state when the opportunity comes.

While commenting on the last election, the party described its performance as wonderful despite late preparation especially in Akoko South West and East federal constituencies where Dr. Victor Ategbole came second in the election with narrow margin.

Richard said the loss from unimaginable results from the two wards in Oba Akoko was disappointing.

The party hierarchy described AA candidate in Akoko South West and South federal constituency, Ategbole, as a selfless, large-hearted man who plays politics of benevolence and always ready to render assistance to people

They added that Ategbole’s resilience, loyalty, generosity and humility have added a great value and impetus to the party hope that he will emerge victorious in the coming election.

The leaders said investigations so far revealed that Oka people have regretted their actions that most people did not come home to vote massively for him resulting in low turnout during the last election.