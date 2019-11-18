Buhari Congratulates Bayelsa Governor-elect Lyon

By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, on his impressive victory.

In a statement issued on Monday morning by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, the President, also commended APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in the state, for exercising their civic rights in a peaceful manner, regardless of electoral violence that was recorded in some locations.

In a major upset that has become a game changer in the political landscape in the South-south of Nigeria, Lyon was declared winner by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in six of the eight local government areas of the state, having scored 352,552 votes to triumph against his major opponent, Senator Douye Diri of the PDP, who scored 143,172 votes.

Condemning the loss of lives in Bayelsa, particularly prior to the election, Buhari also commiserated with the families of the victims.

‘‘Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner,’’ Buhari said.

He also lamented that in spite of the efforts of officials of INEC and other security agencies to ensure within the ambit of the law a free, fair and credible elections, pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.

Buhari said he was looking forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

He also urged Governor-elect Lyon to run a government that will cater for other divergent interests in the next phase of governance, while he implored those who were disatisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established means.