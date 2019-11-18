Bayelsa Gov- elect Visits Buhari

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon, Monday held a closed- door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Vila, Abuja

Lyon, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was in the early hours of Monday pronounced the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was accompanied on the visit to President by the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for Bayelsa State, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Also on the visit was the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Silva.

The visit to the President happened hours after Buhari sent a congratulatory message to Lyon, who defeated Diri Douye of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).