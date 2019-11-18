45th Ikoyi Ladies Golf Championship Tees-off

Nigeria’s most prestigious Lady’s Golf Championship is scheduled to tee-off at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos tomorrow. The event will run from Tuesday November 19 to Friday November 22, 2019 with ladies from several countries already signed up for the event.

Lady Captain of the section, Lola Ajibola, said yesterday that the event would feature the best skilled lady golfers in the country competing.

This year’s event is supported by Total, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Megamound, The George, Spar, JustFood West Africa, UBA, Zircon Marine, Flour Mills Nigeria, Amni Petroleum, MTN and a host of others sponsors.

According to her, “the event is one of the few that have the seal of approval of the global golf bodies in the country, which automatically bestows a word ranking point for good performance at the event.

“This year’s entry comes from virtually all major clubs in the country and besides ladies always look forward to our event as an homecoming of some sort,” she noted.

The event would be judged over 36 holes from Wednesday November 20 to Friday November 22.

The Publicity Secretary of the club, Ify Onukwuba, added that, a cocktail party would be hosted for participants of the event.

“November 19th is the official practice day for the event and we would be hosting all players to an evening of cocktail meet and greet, draws for schedule of play for the main event.”

She added that the participation of international players also speaks to the high levels of competition and reputation of the the event.

Nkoli Mouka, another member of the committee added that the championship is a stroke-play event and winner would be the player that returns the best gross score, in the three days of play.

“We are expecting a highly contested championship and beyond the overall winner of the gross event, there is a plethora of rewards for all participants, including nett, longest drive, nearest to the pin among others.”