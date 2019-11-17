Nigeria Emerges First in Africa Netprenure Competition

Foundation sets aside $10m prize in 10 years

Emma Okonji

A team of young entrepreneurs from Nigeria has emerged first in the just concluded Netprenure technology competition, sponsored by Alibaba Foundation for Africa.

The sponsor of the competition, the Alibaba Foundation, disclosed that it had set aside $10 million to be won by 100 entrepreneurs in the next ten years.

The finalists were announced saturday at the Netprenure 2019 Conference held in Accra, Ghana after a panel of IT experts assessed their entries in the contest.

The team, led by Uche Udekwe, defeated candidates from Ghana, Tanzania, Cameroon and other African countries that participated in the contest.

The Nigerian team won the contest with Natal Cares, a locally developed solution that addresses primary health care challenges across Africa.

The team ranked topmost in the 2019 Netprenure prize award that showcased their solutions to a great audience including the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, former UN Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon, Founder of Alibaba Group and Jack Ma Foundation, Mr. Jack Ma, among others.

Other three finalists were from Ghana, Tanzania and Cameroon, who developed technology solutions in plastic waste management, Clean Water and healthcare for underserved communities respectively.

While the top ten winners got a collective $1 million prize, the first winner went home with $250,000, the second winner got $150,000, and the third and fourth winners got $100,000 each, while the remaining six winners went home with $65,000 each.

In his address, the Founder of Alibaba Foundation, Jack Ma, said the initiative was meant to encourage and support young entrepreneurs who are the hope of Africa.

“Entrepreneurs are problems solvers who always challenge the things that people do not believe will work. There are lots of challenges and opportunities in Africa which only tech entrepreneurs who are the heroes of Africa can address, and we need to support entrepreneurs in Africa,” Ma said.

He added that good entrepreneurs open the radar, search for challenges and create opportunities out of challenges for others.

He listed the four ‘Es’ which African entrepreneurs must stand on to include education, e-Government, e-Infrastructure and entrepreneur skills.

He encouraged young African entrepreneurs to continue to innovate and called on African governments to support and empower young African entrepreneurs.

In his welcome address, Akufo-Addo, thanked the Alibaba Foundation, especially its founder, Jack Ma, for believing in the Africa growth and for sponsoring the Netprenure competition among African entrepreneurs.

He said Africans must take entrepreneurs very seriously and support them to promote development in the African continent.

According to him, the population of Africa remained huge and should be seen as opportunity for growth in entrepreneurship programmes.

“Entrepreneurship is a vital component of economic growth that will enhance economic development and Ghana will continue to support technology innovation and promote the growth of technology entrepreneurs in Africa.”

Also at the conference, Ban Ki Moon said failure drives opportunity for success. He therefore encouraged African entrepreneurs to continue to innovate in order to come up with solutions that will not only address African challenges, but also global challenges.

He said African leaders should empower the youths, including females to drive the technology development in Africa.

He commended Alibaba Foundation for its initiative to develop Africa through the Netprenure competition, which he said, would spur young African entrepreneurs to innovate and change the face of Africa with technology.