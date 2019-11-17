Kogi Election: Yahaya Bello in Early Lead

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress is in early lead in the Kogi governorship election polling the majority of the votes in five of the seven local government areas declared so far by the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while his closest challenger Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party won in two local government areas.

This governor secured a landslide victory in his Okene Local Government polling 112,764 votes to beat his rival Musa Wada who polled 139 votes.

Bello has won in Ogori/Magongo, Ijumu, Adavi, Okene and Kabba/Bunu, while the PDP candidate, Musa Wada, has won in two local governments, Omala and Igalamela/Odolu.