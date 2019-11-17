INEC Set to Announce APC’s Lyon as Winner of Bayelsa Election

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, as the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election which was held on Saturday.

In the result announced at the INEC collation centre in Yenogoa on Sunday, Lyon won in six of the eight local governments of oil-rich state, while the candidate of the ruling PDP in the state, Senator Douye Diri, whose party has governed the state for 20 years, won only two local governments.

Prof. Faraday Orumwense, the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, who is the Returning Officer, is expected to make the announcement in a short while.