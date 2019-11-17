Dangote’s Shocking Revelation

On November 10, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, honoured the invitation to the Gold Gala organised by a wave-making entertainer, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, in support of the Save Our Children initiative.

Interestingly, the multibillionaire businessman chose that moment of all moments to reveal a personal secret hitherto unreported, which pleasantly shocked the audience who had graced the occasion.

While making a personal donation of N100 million, the President of the Dangote Group of Companies disclosed that he had made a vow with his creator to donate all his money to charity before he leaves this world!

No doubt, the revelation left many somewhat bewildered and was received with deafening applause.

Today, the Kano State-born mogul has successfully engraved his name in the hearts of millions of Nigerians. Even across the globe, he is not a colourless personality. Like every creature, the amiable billionaire has his own humble beginning. But his is one that will inspire any ambitious soul any day and any time.

As a young man, he had a clear vision of what he wanted to do later in life and he pursued it with unwavering doggedness.

While growing up, the only thing that caught his fancy was business and he refused to be swayed by any other interest.

Though he started out as a trader at 21, he is today Africa’s leading businessman. His chain of companies is spread across 16 countries around the world and he has over 15,000 people in his employ. He is the richest African man on the planet, with a personal fortune worth over $10 billion.

As an entrepreneur, he always sees opportunities, while others are bogged down by morbid fear of failure. It is clear that he is a man born under a lucky star. It is also clear that he is endowed with the proverbial Midas.

…. Halima in her father shoes

His daughter Halima is doing her best to step into her father shoe

There’s plenty to be said about typical families. There’s the man and husband and father whose drive it is to realize the dreams and aspirations of every other person within his unit of existence and responsibility. There’s the woman and wife and mother whose unique role is to manage the affairs of that unit, streamlined in such a way that nothing is missing and nothing is broken. Then there’s a budding man and son and brother who is cut out for the family business and wears his father’s shoes at night. And then there’s the budding woman and daughter and sister.

This one is usually shipped out to a family of her own where she plays woman and wife and mother. When you find a woman that breaks this chain of the cycle, take a fancy to her or flee. Enter Halima Dangote.

The shadow cast by Alhaji Aliko Dangote is nearly of astronomical proportions. If his worth, business acumen or trains of achievement can be measured in foot sizes, there aren’t that many people who will attempt to wear his shoes.

But as expectations come to pass, so has this one come to pass in the person of Halima Dangote. It seems the anxiety that there aren’t worthy successors for the Dangote conglomerate may be laid to final rest. This is coming after the story that Halima Aliko Dangote has been appointed as the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Dangote Industries Limited. But if you think this is the cancerous fingers of nepotism, you have been fed too many lies.

From what can be gathered about her still-soaring march of hallmarks, Lady Halima has been serving within different units of the conglomerate, even recently in full capacity as executive director of Dangote Flour Mills. Not surprisingly, she displayed the Dangote effect and turned around the business from staring down rock bottom to heights unpredicted.

This is why Boss Dangote has given her a bigger shoe size to fill, and she steps in dauntlessly.