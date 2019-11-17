Brothers at War Over Oniru Stool

In September, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, joined his ancestors, amidst grief by family and subjects as well.

After weeks of deliberations and meetings, the remains of the revered king were interred last month, with many eminent personalities, including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in attendance.

Since the passing of the king, Society Watch gathered that there has been no love lost among three of his children as to who will the late monarch’s successor, given the elitist nature of the kingdom on Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was gathered that the trio of Adesegun, Tijanni and Ademola Oniru have been scheming to succeed their deceased father.

Adesegun, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, is the first son of the king. He is quite rich and reportedly close to the state government that plays a prominent role in the selection of any monarch in the state.

But the only snag, according to sources, is that he is not loved by the chiefs and indigenes of the community.

His brother, Tijjani, on the other hand, is very close to the chiefs as well as the indigenes of the community. He is described as a great benefactor to many in the area. The chiefs and the community are backing him to ascend the throne.

Meanwhile, Ademola, who manages Oniru Beach, is also said to be making moves to become the next monarch.

A philanthropist of note, Ademola, who relocated from the United States of America, is banking on his closeness to his father and his popularity among the chiefs.

Meanwhile, intrigues, horse-trading and backbiting might soon explode, as the three warring brothers continue to review their strategies towards ascending the throne.