Between Gboyega Oyetola and Rauf Aregbeshola

‘Not a whit’, declared Shakespeare’s Hamlet, ‘We defy augury. There’s a special providence in the fall of a sparrow. If it be now, ’tis not to come. If it be not to come, it will be now. If it be not now, yet it will come—the readiness is all. Since no man of aught he leaves knows, what is ’t to leave betimes? Let be.’

And let be is what Oyetola and Aregbeshola urged their party faithful and the countless citizens of Osun State who were concerned about the relationship between the former governor and his old Chief of Staff who is now governor.

Right now, it would appear that the anxiety was not a false alarm. Rumour mills are grinding to exhaustion on the fact that things aren’t as rosy as should be.

Recall that during the time of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbeshola, things between the two men were just as unclear. It was even supposed that the only reason Gboyega Oyelola got the position of chief of staff was that he is nephew to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Coming to the end of his tenure as governor, Aregbeshola even claimed to have anointed no successor – despite overwhelming evidence to the contending declaration.

Excellency Oyetola did not himself have it easy. The gubernatorial election stream that brought him to the seat of government did not remember or take the initiative to sweep away all those whose eyes remained which is a pity. And that is because when the dust settled, there was debris here and dust there and Senator Ademola Adeleke not far behind.

The case was thoroughly contested, jabs were thrown back and forth, tables were overturned – something obvious and undoubtedly decisive, unlike our theme of yarn. In any case, Oyetola won the case, won back his seat and walked like a boss back to it.

According to some people, Governor Oyetola had already sold his loyalty to the supposed uncle – truthfully speaking, he is everybody’s uncle – Bola Tinubu. As a consequence, he went shadowcloak whenever Aregbeshola was in the vicinity.

And the rumour mills are stronger this time. Was the hand that waved Aregbeshola in congratulations over ministerial position actually waving at him with one finger?