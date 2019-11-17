APC’s Lyon Leads in Four LGs, PDP’s Diri, Two

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has taken the lead with a wide margin in the poll.

Lyon has recorded victory in Yenagoa, the capital city, Nembe, Brass and Ogbia, while Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, has so far emerged victorious in Kolokuma/Opokuma, his home council, and Sagbama where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, has announced that the commission was embarking on a one-hour break, following which the results of the remaining two local councils would be announced.