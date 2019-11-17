Abiodun Commends Muslim Body for Boosting Education

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Nawir-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (NUDS), for its contributions to the education sector, by floating schools in communities across the state. The governor also commended the Islamic body for its efforts geared towards promoting religious peace and harmony. He made the remarks at the 80th anniversary of the Islamic body held at the National Central Mosque, Oke -Ijeun, Abeokuta saturday.

Abiodun who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele at the anniversary, gave insight into his education, saying education formed an important aspect of his administration,

He, therefore, said the effort of the society was commendable, having in the past 80 years made laudable contributions to the development of the education sector across the state. ”Since we assumed office, our government has worked tirelessly to bring Ogun State back to its pride of place in the education sector. We have gone round schools and one of the sets of schools visited was the Nawir-Ud-Deen Primary School.

“We are working on all these schools to make sure that we can improve the physical structures them, see to the welfare of the teachers, the conditions of service and the curriculum of the schools.” ”In the last six months, all these efforts were no small tasks. So, we commend the vision of the NUDS at providing education to the Muslim adherents”, he commended.

He, therefore, tasked the society, non- governmental organisations, old students’ associations and other well-to-do individuals to join hands with the government, to make Ogun State number one in Nigeria’s education sector.

In his goodwill message, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, said the NUDS had blazed the trail in educational development in Nigeria through provision of quality education to Muslims, even as he added that a lot of dignitaries in the country were beneficiaries of such gesture.

He, however, charged the NUDS to complement government’s efforts, by also floating universities and their teaching hospitals.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad, called on influential Muslims to support the NUDS in establishing tertiary institutions across the country, noting that such was one of the aims and objectives of the society.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the National President of Nawir-un-Deen Society of Nigeria (NUDS), Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf, pointed out that the NUDS came into existence in November 1939 to beam the light of knowledge and to also encourage early enrolment for Muslim children, just like the early Christian missionaries.

He called on Muslims to brace up for the new challenges and opportunities ahead, help transform the society socio-economically.