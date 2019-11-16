Top Dignitaries Set for GCU Relay Races 

Top Dignitaries, led by the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and secondary education Chief Patrick Ukah will grace the finals of the 2019 GCY Relays scheduled for today at the school modern Tartan Tracks.

Also, expected at the finals are the managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company as well as the GM External Relations Mr Igo Weli.

Representatives of the Niger Delta Development Commission as well as the Delta State Sports Commission are expected to join the chief hosts, President General World Wide Arch. Charles Ovo Majoroh.

Indeed, the local organising committee headed by the home desk administrator Pastor Wilson Egbodje met again last week to ensure that issues bordering on security, Medicals and logistics were well managed, to ensure a hitch-free relays competition.

And from the chairman Technical Committee, Emmanuel Elili has commenced innovations aimed at authenticating the athletes identification.

“We have created a database template for all the participating schools and athletes”, he said.

Adding, “Now we require information and confirmation from the school principals about the year of entry, present class, age, sex and other vital bio-data, to forestall possible cheating”.

“The Idea behind this relays is to ensure the right athletes, who must be eligible are allowed to participate in the spirit of fairness”.

Fundamental to the GCU Relays is the development of outstanding secondary school athletes for the nation and the promotion of the sprints culture in which Nigeria has a comparative advantage over the marathon and other long-distance races.

GCU Relays 2019 holds at the Schools’ Modern Tartan track built and donated by SPDC.

Ex-Olympian Moses Orode Oyiki is the GCU Relays Meet Ambassador.