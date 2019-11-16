Tom Ford, Mai Atafo to Headline Zenith Bank  Fashion Fair

By Vanessa Obioha

American fashion designer Tom Ford will be among the top global designers that will showcase their designs on the upcoming Zenith Bank lifestyle fair, ‘Style by Zenith 2.0’. This edition marks the second time the financial institution is hosting the fair and as such is throwing all in the ring to deliver a spectacular show on the red runway. Ford will be joined by Italian luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana and other top African brands such as the Ethiopian Fikirte Addis, South African designers Orapeleng Modutle and Chulaap, Ghanian Yartel, Tanzanian Mustafa Hassanali among others. Leading fashion brands in Nigeria such as Mai Atafo, Tokyo James, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, House of Kaya, Trish O, Chulaap, Agatha Moreno will also feature in the fair.

Aside showcasing their designs on the runway, the designers will also be participating in the various lifestyle masterclasses, offering expert opinions on recent trends and designs in the global fashion industry. Scheduled for Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Eko Energy City, Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos, the three-day fair line up activities also include an exhibition of lifestyle, beauty, health and fitness products, food and drinks, games arcade for both children and adults as well as musical concert featuring Nigeria’s biggest artistes.

Launched in 2018 with the objective of supporting and creating value for customers by focusing on various aspects of their lifestyle, ‘Style by Zenith 2.0’ caps a year of all-encompassing customer lifestyle engagements by Zenith Bank. This year, the bank held its first-ever music concert Aspire Music Festival. The show attracted which was held in Lagos last September attracted a large drove of millennials.

Last month, the bank threw its weight behind Aba SME Fair, organized for SMEs in the Aba Fashion Market, Abia State. The bank will also be keeping up its Christmas tradition with the Light-Up Ceremony of the yuletide decorations on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island coming up today.