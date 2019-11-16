Max.ng Partners LCCI, Offers 33% Discount on Trips at Lagos Int’l Trade Fair

By Raheem Akingbolu

Metro Africa Express, otherwise known as Max.ng, has joined forces with Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry to create value for participants at the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair as the official Okada ride partner.

Dubbed as the largest International Trade Fair in Nigeria, the International Trade Fair is a spectacular 10-day event that usually begins on the first Friday in November each year, since it started in 1981. The Fair has grown tremendously in popularity to become the leading forum for Trade and Business promotion in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. Adetayo Bamiduro, said “MAXOKADA is more than just a Moto-taxi company. It’s a symbol of a cosmopolitan way of life, a life full of options and opportunities. We believe that people deserve to have a choice of safe, smart & convenient way to move around the city.

“MAXOkada will be presenting both participants and visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy the much-touted MAXOkada experience. Enjoy 33% off all trips to and fro the Trade fair Venue during the duration of the fair using the promo code “LITF@33”. Simply download the MAXOkada app on the Google Play Store and Apple IOS store from your smartphones and start taking trips.

“Our presence at the Trade fair is an opportunity for all those interested in becoming champions to have a proper conversation with some members of the MAX team, who will be on the ground at the fair. We have put in place several innovations to provide a veritable platform to ease the movement of participants and patrons during the international event. Max.ng would provide adequate, affordable and innovative solutions to make moto-taxis safe and accessible for all.”

Bamiduro enjoined participating patrons to maximize the opportunities that would be presented to them by the company.

He said, “Worthy of mentioning, merchants and entrepreneurs within and afar would be able to arrive at the location and depart to their destinations seamlessly without being bothered about traffic congestions, which is one of the challenges of the event.

“Having made over 3 million trips and with over 1,000 drivers, we are on track to become the first ride-hailing company to transition to electric motorbikes (Okada) while offering reliable and dependable services as always. The company has started the manufacturing of these electric bikes in Lagos.

Speaking on the partnership with Max.ng, the Chairman, Trade, Promotion Board, LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa said, “The LCCI and Max.ng have partnered to give exciting services to visitors and exhibitors at the fair. Max.ng is a leading moto-taxi firm that is almost everywhere, thus offering a unique service to the delight of visitors and exhibitors during the fair.”

According to Idahosa, 40,000 square meters of exhibition spaces are available with over 2,000 exhibitors from 16 African countries and 200 foreign exhibitors expected in Lagos.

Going beyond barriers, Max.ng has introduced several innovations since it commenced operations in Nigeria, the use of its services besides competitor’s is quite vast and spreading cross country. Apart from being driven by the need of its consumers, the company is very driver-centric as described by co-founder, Chinedu Azodoh “We’re a very driver-centric business and at the end of the day the driver is where the business is at,”. Re-iterating the brand focus on delivering market share to its drivers and consistently satisfying consumers.

A few weeks back, it disclosed that it is close to introducing electric bikes, which has started production in Lagos. Max.ng said it had pursued this path after securing $7 million from fundraising led by Kenya’s Novastar Ventures and backed by a Japanese manufacturing company, Yamaha. A part of the fund is expected to go into the expansion of the company’s service across Nigeria.

The electric bike is called the ‘MAX E Series 1’. According to a report, the MAX E Series 1 will be much faster (moving at 60km/h), smoother, noiseless and definitely safer for the environment. This move is in line with the United Nations environmental campaign that urges countries to adopt the use of alternative energy for vehicles and several countries have been working towards transitioning from gas and petrol vehicles to electric vehicles.