Live Updates: Bayelsa, Kogi Elections

9.43 AM

Bello, Wives Cast Vote in Okene

Ibrahim Oyewale , Lokoja

Kogi State Governor , Yahaya Adoza Bello, and his wives have exercised their franchise at his home town in Agassa /Abache polling units 01 in Okene Local government area of Kogi State.

The governor who arrived with his wives at the polling unit at Agassa/ Abache polling unit 01 at about 8.30 and were accredited along with his three wives.

Governor Bello however lauded the the independent National Electoral Commission INEC, saying that INEC is better organised this time around than the previous election in Kogi State

He also commended the security arrangement put in place for the governorship election, adding that the security will maintain law and other. .

Earlier , the electorate who turned out in their large number were accredited and allowed to vote immediately.

The Electoral officers had earlier arrived their various polling units and commenced accreditation and voting simultaneously.

Attachments area

9.05 AM

Accreditation Begins at Ward A in Lokoja

Accreditation at Ward A Polling Station, Growther/ Sabongari, Lokoja, was on at 8.35 a.m. when a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the polling station.

Voters were seen checking their names on the register pasted on the walls of Growther Memorial College, Lokoja, while others lined up, orderly, to be accredited.

The exercise was peaceful and orderly.

Men and officers of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Customs Service, among other security outfits kept vigil to ensure maintenance of law and order.(NAN)

8.30 AM

Heavy Security in Yenagoa as Governorship Election Holds

Security personnel have mounted checkpoints in major junctions in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa, as the state votes to elect its governor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Checks around the city showed heavy security presence at Imgbi, Opolo, Akenfa, Igbogene Okarki and gateway junctions.

Also heavily manned is the Tombia Roundabout, a location within the town that hosts major transport companies and motor parks.

NAN reports that although these junctions were barricaded, security agents on duty were not seen harassing road users.

Some residents who spoke to NAN said that the presence of security agents had rekindled hopes that voters would be safe to exercise their franchise.

One of them, Mr Henry Onari, a civil servant, commended the security personnel for their civility and peaceful conduct.

“I have not seen them harassing anybody, they are merely searching vehicles not marked for election duty, this is a good development,’’ Onari said.

Another resident,Mr Leader Ndutimi, described the security checks at the junctions as a step in the right direction.

“It is an election day, we don’t expect free movement, thoroughness is expected of the security agencies, and that is what we are seeing,’’ Ndutimi said.

Miss Nengi Tomprenbofa, a nurse, said the screening of vehicles and other road users by security agents was commendable.

“These checkpoints are in order, you can see that people are already beginning to regain confidence, I am happy with the situation,’’ Tomprenbofa said. (NAN)

8am

Kogi Decides: Electorate Ready to Vote

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As the electorate in Kogi State file out to elect their governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years, the atmosphere in Lokoja, the state capital, still remains calm.

There is presence of security personnel at strategic places to ensure peaceful conduct of the governorship election.

Meanwhile, the voters started trooping to the various polling units as early 6.45 am waiting patiently for the electoral officers.

At Lokoja Club Polling unit 01, voters were seen gathering, while some election observers were also present waiting for the arrival of election material and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers.

At Crowther Memorial College, voters were at the polling centres as early as 7.00 am waiting anxiously to cast their votes.

As at time of filing this report, no electoral officers were sighted at polling units, but some security personnel were seen at some polling units in Lokoja .