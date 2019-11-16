Kogi Decides: Electorate Ready to Vote

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As the electorate in Kogi State file out to elect their governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years, the atmosphere in Lokoja, the state capital, still remains calm.

There is presence of security personnel at strategic places to ensure peaceful conduct of the governorship election.

Meanwhile, the voters started trooping to the various polling units as early 6.45 am waiting patiently for the electoral officers.

At Lokoja Club Polling unit 01, voters were seen gathering, while some election observers were also present waiting for the arrival of election material and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers.

At Crowther Memorial College, voters were at the polling centres as early as 7.00 am waiting anxiously to cast their votes.

As at time of filing this report, no electoral officers were sighted at polling units, but some security personnel were seen at some polling units in Lokoja .