Edo Poly sets for second convocation, as Oshodin, Ehigiamusoe, Inneh get fellowship award

The management of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has concluded plans to hold its second convocation ceremony, with former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Godwin Osayuki Oshodin; Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe of LAPO Microfinance Ltd and Chief CO Inneh billed to bag honourary fellowship awards from the institution.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who said this during a chat with journalists, said the institution would churn out a total of 444 graduands, with 30 bagging distinction; 176, upper credit; 211, lower credit and 27 pass.

He said the line-up of activities for the convocation will run from November 21 to 23, which would all hold at the polytechnic premises.

According to him, “We are delighted to be having our second convocation and 17th Founders Day ceremonies. We will be awarding Higher National Diploma, National Diploma and other prizes for the 2018/2019 academic session. Everything is in place for these ceremonies.”

He said “the Founder’s Day lecture will hold on Friday, November 22, and would be delivered by Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye with the topic, “Raison d’etre of Higher Education: A Synoptic Narrative of the Polytechnic.

“The convocation for the award of National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas and conferment of Honorary Fellowship Awards on some distinguished Nigeria.

“Those to receive the Honorary Fellowship awards are: former Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Prof. Osayuki Oshodin; the Chief Executive Officer of LAPO Microfinance Bank, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe and Chief CO Inneh.”

He added that the Guest Lecturer for the convocation is the former Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie, who will be speaking on “Biotechnological Skill/Data acquired must be translated into National Development.