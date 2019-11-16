Edo is peaceful because Imuse, other thugs have migrated to Abuja

Edo State is safe and peaceful because all the thugs, including Rtd. Col. David Imuse, have migrated to Abuja.

The comments to the contrary credited to the Chairman of the Edo People’s Movement (EPM), Col David Imuse is unfortunate.

It is just as the bible says that “the wicked man runs when no man is pursuing him.”

These are people who claim to be in majority in both our party the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state, but they are in hiding in Abuja.

Edo people know them for who they are: disgruntled gluttons, who are aggrieved because the Obaseki administration has refused to open the treasury for them to loot. They should be ignored absolutely.