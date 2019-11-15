Moan Homes Unveils Future Landlords Promo

Martins Ifijeh

Irked by the homelessness of many Nigerians particularly in Lagos, Maon Homes and Facility Management Limited has unveiled its Future Landlords promo aimed at making every Nigerian a landlord or home owner with just N500.

The promo, which will run for a period of one year was also designed to ease the accommodation burden of artisans, market women and low-income earners in Lagos.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the promo, the Chief Executive Officer of Moan Homes and Facility Management Limited, Mr. Chibuzor Okonkwo lamented that it was unfortunate that many low-income earners in Lagos were homeless, while many were struggling to pay their rents.

Stating that the scheme was a lottery promo project, Okonkwo said: “Over the years, we have observed that a lot of people are still not being able to own at least a plot of land and housing project has been very difficult in Nigeria unlike the developed countries where people can access mortgage facility with ease.”

He explained that they decided to start with Lagos because they discovered that no matter how cheap accommodation was in the state, a lot of people can still not afford it.

“With the introduction of the promo, individuals stand a chance of buying a ticket for N500, N1,000, 2. 500, 4,500 or 5.000 as the case may be to own a house in Lagos. Just with N500, you stand a chance to own a plot of land in Lagos. It is going to run for one year. At the end of one year, we will be able to pick out 500 people out of homelessness”.

Recalling their success in the last two years, he said: “I never thought we would get to this point where we will be boasting of over 60 staff and 800 consultants. We have over 25 estates, 18 have been fully sold while the other ones are currently running.

“We have been able to leverage on our integrity of whom we are to be able to help provide accommodation for many Nigerians in Nigeria. Our client base is about 12,000:”

The Administrative Manager of the firm, Mrs. Nkem Anerobi, urged Nigerians to invest in real estate as it is a long-term investment they will never regret.

“Our mission is to provide top reserved and strategic residential and commercial land and property for both the high and low-income earners in Nigeria with the consciousness of growing absolute reputation for integrity and total satisfaction,” she stated.