Falode Speaks at CAF’s Seminar on Female Football

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board member and NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, was one of the eminent football administrators that on Wednesday addressed the CAF Women Football Strategy Task Force Workshop in Cairo, Egypt.

The two-day strategic workshop on the development of the women’s game was organised by the Women Football Department of CAF in conjunction with FIFA.

The gathering also plotted how to chart a four-year strategic roa- map for the elevation of women football development in Africa.

“Women football is surely going places in the world after the success at France 2019 World Cup,” Falode told THISDAY on telephone from the venue of the conference in Cairo.