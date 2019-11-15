Enyo Reiterates Commitment to Create Shared Value

According to the UN, over 3 billion people rely on wood, coal and charcoal for energy. Also, indoor air pollution from using combustible fuels for household energy caused 4.3 million deaths in 2012, with women and girls accounting for six out of every 10 of these. These amongst many urgent environmental, political and economic challenges facing our world needed to be addressed globally to improve quality of life.

In 2015, the international community adopted a set of 17 goals as part of a new global agenda on sustainable development. The environment underlies each of those goals – from eliminating hunger to reducing inequalities to building sustainable communities hereby tackling challenges facing the world. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides a global blueprint for dignity, peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and in the future. A few years into the agenda, we must examine how various sectors of the society, especially the private sector are translating this shared vision into national development plans and strategies.

Leading companies have begun to recognize that they can only address the complex sustainability challenges by scaling up their efforts through collaboration with industry and sector organizations, customers, governments and society. It is in recognition of this that a leading downstream oil & gas company, Enyo Retail and Supply have engaged in initiatives that translate the shared vision of the SDGs to create shared value for all stakeholders. One of the core principles that underpin the United Nation’s approach to achieving these goals includes Innovation as new and innovative pathways are highly required to allow countries leap forward.

One of such innovations is shown in Enyo’s commitment to ensuring that children in Nigeria are better equipped and qualified to compete in the global world, by providing a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Café that caters to kids from age 5 to 12. This initiative is which aligns with SDG 4 is part of Enyo’s corporate investment and skills development initiatives targeted at building future entrepreneurs in the country.

Enyo has also engaged in campaigns to sensitize the general public on the dangers of air pollution and the need to adopt clean energy for cooking purposes – SL Gas. As part of its efforts to guarantee the satisfaction and safety of its customers and community, Enyo is also investing hugely in providing internet service, clean water and security – through the use of Close Circuit TV (CCTV) within their facilities.

“Nigeria needs to be become aggressive in achieving the SDGs and adopting measures that will enable our nation leap forward. There is the need to invest in education, health – through clean water, technology and security, through Public and Private Partnership as more efforts like this are required. Thankfully, Enyo is spearheading innovative initiatives that are gradually transforming our society for the better and attaining the SDGs,” Chief Executive Officer, Enyo Retail and Supply Abayomi Awobokun said.

The implementation of Sustainable Development Goals such as; quality education and clean water and sanitation, will help to achieve overall development plans, reduce future economic, environmental and social costs, strengthen economic competitiveness and reduce poverty.

Focusing on a purpose that is rooted in creating value for others, improving the world we live in and inspiring the organization at all levels, Enyo aims to increase its ability to create sustainable value. Fundamentally, the SDGs provide a historic moment for companies to take society’s challenges and leverage them as opportunities to enhance business growth and long-term competitiveness.