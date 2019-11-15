Chief Edmund Godwin Oluwemimo Gesinde Memorial Lecture Holds November 16

Mary Nnah

Old students of the Ogbomoso Grammar School, Paku Hill, Oyo State have taken it as a very serious task to resuscitate their school and showcase the association.

To this end, members of the Ogbomoso Grammar School, Old Students Association (OGSOSA), Lagos branch usually set aside a day annually for a lecture as well as to honour outstanding old students who have made remarkable marks in their various professions.

Consequently, this year’s edition of the lecture will hold on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Lagos Country Club, Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos by 12pm.

The annual event is also used as an avenue for old students and their families to come together for a reunion. It is also an avenue to raise funds to support the identified needs of their alma mater.

Tagged, “Chief Edmund Godwin Oluwemimo Gesinde Memorial Lecture”, the lecture series is in honour of Chief Oluwemimo Gesinde, the first principal of the school of blessed memory and guest speaker for this year is Professor of Management Operations Resources, University of Uyo, Prof Isaac Ayandele, who would be speaking on the theme, “Youth Unemployment: Entrepreneurship Option”.

Speaking on what informed the theme for this year, one of the sons of late Chief Oluwemimo Geshinde and also an old student of the school, Captain Olufisayo Gesinde, said, “We all know that there are a lot of unemployed graduates in the country right now and people are saying that it is a ticking time bomb in Nigeria. So, a lot of people are trying to emphasize on entrepreneurship for the nowadays youths instead of waiting to be employed”.

Chairman of the Association, Chief Cato Olanipekun said: “I am seeing so many youths in Nigeria tapping from the rich resource of our guest speaker. Nowadays, there is a lot of unemployment in the country and our guest speaker for this year is a resource person, so a lot of young people and even the adults would gain a lot form his lecture.”