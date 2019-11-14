Vivo Introduces Smartphones with Enhanced Capabilities

Vivo smartphone makers has come up with the latest technology innovation in its smartphone product line by launching the first of its kind Dual Pop Up Camera and AI Quad Camera phones.

Camera has become very vital in the day to day activities of every individual in this generation and Vivo promises to enhance customer experience in camera phones by making sure everyone is satisfied with the quality of their pictures from Vivo smartphones.

To further showcase their strong consumer-centric innovation approach, Vivo smartphone unveiled the new V17Pro, which brings brilliant camera systems on both the front and back of the smartphone to empower consumers to redefine their photography experience.

Speaking at the launch of the phone in Lagos, its Country Manager, Mr. Felix Lu, said: “V17 Pro is a masterpiece that we are extremely proud of, as it reinforces our position as a pioneer in bringing best-in-class mobile experiences to the Nigerian market.”

The V17 Pro comes with six high-end cameras stylishly positioned in the front and rear of the device. The 32MP Dual Pop-Up camera and a complimentary 8MP wide-angle front cameras, ensure every detail is captured clearly. The 8MP Super Wide-Angle Selfie is able to capture wide angles up to 105-degrees, bringing more fun and possibilities to group shots.

Similarly, with the help of its 48MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP Bokeh camera and an additional 2MP macro camera, the device’s rear cameras are just perfect for that spot-on picture and also capturing landscape shots even further.

To complete the professional shot options, the V17 Prosmartphone also features 2 impressive beautifying features, namely the “Pose Master” feature that offers cool and natural poses to match a variety of photo scenes, and the “Super Night Mode” feature that enhances clarity even at night shots.

According to Lu, “V17 Pro is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM that ensures performance for applications and system can be operated smoothly at any time.