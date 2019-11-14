Police Deny Deploying Bello’s Ex-ADC to Coordinate INEC Personnel

Say ACP in charge of INEC registration centre

PSC to sanction erring police officers Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force have denied deploying a former Aide de Camp (ADC) to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Usman Musa, to coordinate and protect INEC personnel deployed in Registration Centre Areas (RCAs) during the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

In a swift reaction, the Police High Command gave the name of ACP Shem Evans as the police officer in charge of the centre.

Also, a member of the board of the Police Service Commission, (PSC), who is also part of the PSC delegation sent to monitor the election, Commissioner Rommy Mom, said the delegation would take necessary punitive measures against police officers engaging in misconduct.

This comes as the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) yesterday berated the Senate for the approval of N10billion as requested by President Mohammadu Buhari for the Kogi State government three days to the gubernatorial election.

THISDAY sighted a Police wireless message deploying CSP Usman Musa to Kogi State for the gubernatorial poll.

Usman by the directive of the Police wireless message dated 11/11/19 is to coordinate the protection of INEC personnel and INEC Registration Centre Areas (RACS).

But Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, denied that the governor’s former ADC was deployed to the center.

He said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shems Evans would be in charge of the centre.

“I can confirm authoritatively that your position above is not true. The officer in charge of the centre under reference is ACP Shems Evans and not CSP Usman Musa”, he said.

On its part, HURIWA said by delaying the release of the cash till the final hours to the election in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) incumbent Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is facing stiff opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party’s Musa Wada and SDP’s Natasha Akpoti, the All Progressives Congress-dominated National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari have inevitably interfered in the Kogi governorship poll in an unlawful way.

In a statement by its National coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said there would be no level-playing field for all the contestants because of the approval of N10 billion was suspicious ahead of such an important election.