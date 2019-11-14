Infinix Unveils New Smartphone

Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generations, has announced the launch of the S5, a device with the biggest Infinity-O Display.

According to the smartphone company, S5 has the best price in this range, one of the few devices with a 32MP AI front camera, the only device with AI quad rear camera whilst offering the best memory options like 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. S5 is expected to empower users with excellent smartphone experience in its price range whilst enabling them to do the most.

Speaking at the launch of the smartphones in Lagos recently, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile, Benjamin Jiang, said: “At Infinix, we are committed to bringing the latest technologies to young consumers in global emerging markets, keeping them trendy and up-to-date, whilst empowering them to be out standing in their communities. The launch ofthe S5 is a great manifesto of our brand purpose, as well as the mission of the S series for great selfies and placing consumers at the center of attention. With so many ‘bests’ in this price range, we’re confident that our customers will be able to stand out from the crowd.”

Director for Africa and the Middle East at MediaTek, Rami Osman, said: “Infinix S5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor giving consumers the latest smartphone features and great technology at an affordable price, like support for 32MP In-Display selfie camera and 4 AI rear cameras. The power-efficient Helio P22 allows MediaTek and device makers to bring ‘New Premium’ devices to market and reshapes expectations of what an affordable selfie camera smartphone can deliver.”

One of the key highlights of S5 is its 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display, which makes it the biggest display for smartphone under 70,000 naira in the Nigerian market. The Infinity-O Display adopts a slimmer, bezel-less design, which allows S5 to achieve a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. With a 20:9 screen aspect ratio which follows the current cinema screen trends, S5 will provide users with a brilliant viewing experience. Immerse yourself in video streaming, gaming and image capturing.

The S5 sports a 32MP In-display AI selfie camera with 1.6 μm larger pixels, F2.0 aperture and 4-in-1 super pixel technology.