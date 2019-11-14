Gbajabiamila Warns NCC over Unregistered SIM Cards

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure the registration of all SIM cards in the country.

The Speaker warned that unregistered SIM cards had high security risks, asking the commission to take it seriously.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the management of the NCC to his office yesterday in Abuja, Gbajabiamila said the House was ready to support the commission through adequate funding for effectiveness and efficiency.

The Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, quoted Gbajabiamila as describing communication as the bedrock of any society. The Speaker said Nigeria “has to keep up with the pace; we can’t afford to be left behind.”

The Speaker also said Nigeria’s population kept growing by the day, which he said would lead to an increase in the number of mobile phone users, calling on the commission to expand its infrastructure.

He said, “The population is growing, and that will also mean that the number of users will grow. That means you have to expand your infrastructure. The National Assembly will then come in because there will be a need for funding. We will work with you to make sure you get whatever is necessary to make your job easier.”