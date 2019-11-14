FG Approves Draft Bill against Doping

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government has approved a draft bill for the domestication of international convention against doping.

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, presented the draft bill at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday.

The bill, according to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is to be sent to the National Assembly for consideration.

Mohammed said the purpose of the draft bill was to make anti doping a law in Nigeria.

The international convention against doping is a multilateral treaty adopted at the General Conference of UNESCO in Paris in October 2005.

Nigeria is one of the 187 signatories to the treaty aimed at preventing and eliminating doping in sports.

The domestication the law will align Nigeria’s domestic rule with the World Anti- Doping Code, promulgate by World Anti- Doping Agency (WADA).