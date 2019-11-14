Edo APC rejects NWC’s purported decisions

…says NWC biased, lacks moral justification

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected all the purported decisions of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in relation to issues or matters pertaining to Edo State, including those involving the State Chairman, Anselm U. Ojezua Esq. who is a member of the National Executive Committee of the Party.

In a statement signed by the State Assistant Secretary, Ikuenobe Anthony Esq., the state chapter of the APC insisted that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) is tainted with bias considering the speed by which it accepted the unconstitutional attempt by some misguided renegade members of the State Working Committee under the sponsorship and supervision of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to remove the State Chairman from office without recourse to the State Executive Committee of the Party.

According to him, “In any case, the State Executive Committee of the Party in Edo State has met on the 12th of November 2019 and passed a vote of implicit confidence on the Chairman, Anselm U. Ojezua Esq.

“Furthermore, nothing was done to authenticate the signatories to the infamous document relied on by the officers concerned. Having accepted the charade presented to them, they tried to shroud their shameful act in a garb of fairness by purporting to set up a “fact-finding panel”. This raises very strong doubts whether, in fact, a meeting of the NWC actually took place.”

He noted that the scandalous mishandling of the issues relating to the Edo State House of Assembly and the naked abuse of power exhibited by the National Chairman in that regard in June is still very fresh in party’s memory.

According to him, “Besides, the National Chairman is a party to the dispute being the sponsor of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a splinter group he has created to destabilise the Party in Edo State. This is the fundamental reason for which all the Executive organs and leaders of the Party in the State have passed a vote of no confidence in him culminating in his suspension from the Party from the Ward level to the State.

“In the circumstance, the State Executive Committee of the Party will be relying on the extant provisions of the Constitution of the APC 2014 as amended to request the National Working Committee (NWC) to recuse itself from any matter concerning Edo State and allow the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party to attend to the issues and matters raised.

“In the interim, we call on all Nigerians, particularly our members across the Country to disregard the said decisions and the contrived fallacies that led to them.”