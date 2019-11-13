Real Madrid Foundation Officials Arrive Rivers for Assessment of Instructors, Students

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Officials of Real Madrid Foundation yesterday arrived Port Harcourt for the assessment of trained instructors of the Real Madrid Academy for the take off of academic and sporting activities at the institution.

Led by Campus and Clinic Sport Technician of Real Madrid Foundation, Carlos Albert, the officials were scheduled to meet with the Real Madrid Trained Instructors and their students on Wednesday.

Albert told journalists that the Real Madrid Foundation is in town to ensure that everything is ready for the operation of the Academy.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of the facility, saying that it is good enough to train children.

“You have a fantastic facility here to train children. It is a privilege for Real Madrid Foundation to operate here in Nigeria. For all Children, this is an authentic facility “, he said.

Special Adviser on Real Madrid Academy, Chris Green, said the academy would secure the future of Rivers Children .

He said that the management of Real Madrid Academy would maintain facilities at the academy and ensure that it delivers on its objectives.

“I will use all the experience I have garnered in football administration to make sure this Academy is developed. We are going to churn out stars from Rivers State. In Rivers State, we have abundance of talents that can play the game of football “, he said.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Sports, Mr James Enebeli, said the officials of the Real Madrid Foundation would interact with instructors, selected primary and secondary school players today.