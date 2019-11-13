Oando Foundation Partners Firm to Develop Community School

The Oando Foundation, through its Adopt-a-school initiative and OVH Energy, a licensee of the Oando retail brand have expressed their commitment to improving infrastructural deficiencies in public primary schools by upgrading facilities in its adopted school, Model Primary School, Ekara Onne, Rivers State.

The partnership comes on the heels of both organisation’s efforts to foster the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG4) on basic education, designed to ensure a holistic improvement of public primary schools and access to quality education that will impact positively on learning outcomes.

The Head of Oando Foundation, Mrs. Adekanla Adegoke said it leverages on strategic partnerships with various local/international organisations to mobilise resources to its adopted school communities.

She reiterated the foundation’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for every child.

“Model Primary School, Onne is a beneficiary of the foundation’s adopt-a-school initiative, which is ultimately aimed at improving learning outcomes. Since adoption in 2008, we have renovated a block of six classrooms, supplied teaching and learning materials, strengthened capacity of 15 in-school teachers on innovative teaching methods.

“We awarded scholarship to 16 pupils, seven of whom have graduated from secondary school, and strengthened the capacity of Education Management Information System (EMIS) officials from Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Ekara Onne Local Government on data management for quality education delivery. We utilise an integrated approach to school improvement which is exactly what we have done with this school.”

She said the foundation partnered OVH Energy to upgrade the school and has equipped it with several new units of furniture for pupils and teachers; provided teaching and learning materials; renovated a block of classroom and general repairs.

Adegoke said OVH Energy has supported the foundation’s work over the years, adding, “we believe that partnership is key to scaling education in Nigeria and we request all stakeholders – government, businesses, communities and innovators to join us to transform lives through education.”

The Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy Marketing Limited, Mr. Huub Stokman reiterated the company’s commitment to enabling a serene and conducive learning environment in its host communities.

“Education is a basic requirement for every child and the primary level is especially important as it lays the foundation for growth; that is why we decided to embark on this project alongside Oando Foundation. This initiative brings us closer to our aim of delivering social value, building cordial and sustainable relationships within our areas of business operations.

“We are thankful to the foundation for the opportunity to leverage its platform and pedigree as an independent charity with a mission to improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian public primary schools. We hope to continue more of these initiatives, confident that together with the government and other corporates, quality education will be achievable in Nigeria.”