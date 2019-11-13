Kogi Polls: Senate PDP Caucus Wants FG to Delay Release of N10.06bn Owed State

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate on Wednesday opposed the release of the N10.06 billion owed the Kogi state government by the federal government few days to the state governorship poll.

The N10.06 billion was spent by Kogi state government to execute federal road projects in the recent past on behalf of the federal government.

Senate Minority Leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who made this known at plenary, while raising a Point of Order after the presentation of the report of the Senate committee on local and foreign debts on the issuance of N10.06 billion promissory notes programme to Kogi state government by its Chairman, Senator Clifford Ordia.

Abaribe, stated that “I have the mandate of the minority party to request that the payment be delayed till next week as we feel this is not the right time to release the money with Kogi governorship polls few days away”.

According to him, “the delay will ensure that the refund is not misused so it can be delayed for only one week and after election they can get their money as it is meant for the good people of Kogi state”.

