FG: Third Mainland Bridge is Safe

Bennett Oghifo

The federal government has said the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos is fit for use, dispelling ongoing rumour that the bridge is unsafe.

The Federal Controller for Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti stated this yesterday in reaction to a video about the health of the bridge that is trending on social media.

According to video, “we have just been informed that part of the third mainland bridge has opened up and the bridge is shaking. People are advised to avoid the bridge and use alternative routes available to avoid major disaster.”

The Federal Controller of Works said, “This is an old video. The bridge is not designed to be static. Expansion joints are not structural elements. We are very mindful of public safety.”

Kuti admitted that there is a worn-out expansion joint that would be replaced, adding that the parts needed were on ground.

“However, this worn-out expansion joint will be replaced soon. All materials for the replacement of worn-out expansion joints on Third Mainland Bridge are already in the country. As soon as I get our traffic management plan approved, work would commence. Kindly disregard all rumours going round.”