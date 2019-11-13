Borno Gives N30,000 Each to 7,000 Vulnerable Residents

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara has assisted over 3,000 street beggars with a token of N30,000 each.

This is part of his administration’s social protection scheme, which has seen over 7,000 persons assisted in the last two months, in a total package of N384 million.

The package, aimed at lessening the ongoing economic hardship, involves disbursements to different categories of vulnerable persons.

The Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, told journalists yesterday that the government has already invested N384 million in the scheme, adding that the state governor was not considering stopping it.

Clark said 3,127 physically-challenged persons, majority of whom were into street begging were among more than 7,000 persons given N30, 000 across the state.

He said the scheme was aimed at preparing grounds for the enforcement of the government’s ban on street begging in the state.

The commissioner said that of the physically-challenged, a total of 1,550 were crippled, 357 were lepers and 189 were deaf.

He said this group had so far received financial support; with 1,037 blind persons slated to receive financial assistance during the official flag off of the scheme.

He disclosed that apart from the 3,127 physically challenged persons from across the state, who enrolled into the scheme, another 2,862 youth from Maiduguri and Jere are being given N30,000 each monthly for six months.

Clark noted as part of the scheme, 1,092 petty traders in Mairi, a community in Maiduguri, had already been given N30,000 each.