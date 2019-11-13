Bhojsons to Boost Healthcare Service 

Bhojsons PowerHub, the Power Division of Bhojsons Group, sole distributor for Kirloskar Green is set to boost healthcare service delivery in Nigeria by partnering with health care service providers by providing them with innovative and reliable power solutions.

To meet this critical need of Nigeria’s Health care sector, Bhojsons PowerHub, met with stakeholders in the health care sector at the just concluded Medic West Africa Exhibition held recently in Lagos.

Business Head, Power, Bhojsons Group, Mr. Rajneesh Gupta, speaking during the exhibition, stated that efficient power supply is critical in the healthcare industry for efficient service delivery.

“Power is an essential tool for driving health systems and providing quality healthcare services. Running a successful medical facility involves the utilisation of many resources, the most important being-power.

“Medical facilities require significant power to effectively run and it is important investment be made to ensure continuous generation of power, which is cost-effective and environmentally friendly for a functional healthcare system. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s electricity sector is crippled with fluctuating and unreliable power supply” he said.

According to Gupta, the brand is trusted by businesses in more than 60 countries across the globe for being environmentally friendly; highly fuel efficient & dependable Power Generator. The super silent Kirloskar Generators, ranging from 15KVA to 1010KVA, provide silent and consistent power to the clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centres

“No medical facility, whether clinics, hospitals, ICU wards, operation theatres or diagnostic centres can operate efficiently with an inconsistent, noisy and polluting power source. And this is where Kirloskar Green Power Generators are an ideal Power solution for the Health care sector for its focus on being clean & Green Power” he added.

Egypt Targets 6.4% Growth

Egypt is targeting 6.4 per cent growth and a budget deficit of 6.2 per cent in fiscal year 2020/2021, its Finance Ministry said on Monday. Egypt is also targeting a debt-to-GDP ratio of 80 per cent, the ministry said in a preliminary financial statement for next fiscal year’s budget.

According to Reuters, Egypt sold 695 million euros worth of one-year euro-denominated treasury bills on Monday at an average yield of 1.434 per cent.

The country’s central bank sold 610 million euros in a similar auction in August with an average yield of 1.49 per cent. The country’s core inflation rate increased slightly to 2.7 per cent year-on-year in October, from 2.6 per cent in September. But it has remained well below levels seen in previous months, the central bank said on Monday. The figures came two days after the official statistics agency said headline inflation had fallen to 3.1% in October from 4.8% in September, its lowest rate since December 2005, according to Refinitiv data.

The drop heightened expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates when it meets on Thursday. Month-on-month headline inflation rose to 1% from -0.03% in October, driven partly by higher education prices and an increase in household renovations. Core inflation strips out volatile items such as food. The sharp drop in year-on-year headline inflation largely reflected the high comparative inflation rate in 2018, Naeem Brokerage said in a research note on Monday. The new headline rate widened Egypt’s real interest rate to around 10 per cent, “the highest among most emerging economies and adding more room for monetary easing”, Naeem said.

In September, the central bank cut its key interest rates for the second month in a row. Analysts say they expect inflation to rise again before the end of the year because of the base-year effect.