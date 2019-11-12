SSANU Backs Enrolment in IPPIS

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has expressed its support for the enrollment of its members in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Its counterpart in the university system, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) has rejected the move to enroll lecturers into the salary payment system.

While commending the federal government for reaching agreement on the full implementation of the new minimum wage, SSANU urged the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission to expeditiously make public the new salary tables based on the consequential adjustments.

SSANU also commended the government for the closure of the country’s land borders, saying the action of the government has improved the local production sector especially in agriculture.

The association, however, decried the deplorable state of Nigeria roads, and called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on roads.

The non-teaching staff of the universities in a communique signed by its National President, Samson Ugwoke, and the National Public Relations Officer, Abdussobur Salaam, at the end of its 37th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, reiterated its support for the enrollment of members to the IPPIS.

On enrollment of SSANU members into the federal government IPPIS policy, it said: “NEC in session reaffirmed the commitment of SSANU towards enrolling its members into the IPPIS subject to the accommodation of all peculiarities in the university system as agreed in the various meetings held between the government represented by officers in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the university-based unions.

“NEC noted that the resolve of SSANU to join the IPPIS platform was in support of the government in its bid to entrench transparency and accountability in the university system as well as to curb the spate of personnel corruption which is one of the reasons accountable for the declining standard and rot in the Nigerian university system.

“NEC urged the federal government to remain firm and resolute in its bid to stop corruption in all facets of our national life and resolved to give support to the government in all efforts to ensure that sanity is restored to the Nigerian university system.”

It advised the federal government to without further delay, release the balance of N30 billion Earned Allowances in the interest of industrial harmony in the universities.

SSANU in the communique demanded that the audit reports of all disbursements of Earned Allowances be made public in order to guide the government in subsequent disbursements.

According to the communique, “NEC in session noted with great disappointment that the state of Nigerian roads is getting worse and more dangerous to traverse by the day. Coming from various parts of the country, members narrated the hazardous experiences they had on roads which have become death traps filled with pot-holes, gullies and craters.

“NEC observed that it is indeed shameful that a country which has realised billions of dollars in crude oil revenue for years cannot maintain its roads, no thanks to endemic corruption which has eaten into the fabric of the country. NEC therefore appeals to the federal government to declare a state of emergency on Nigerian roads to save Nigerians from avoidable loss of lives through road accidents and other mishaps.”

Meanwhile, SSANU has commended the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union (TUC) and the Trade Union side of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council for their efforts in ensuring a new National Minimum Wage regime in the country.

It urged the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission to expeditiously make public the new salary tables based on the consequential adjustments.

The association also warned the federal government not to introduce economic policies such as increases in taxes, tariffs and prices of petroleum products that would be counter-productive and vitiate the gains of the new minimum wage regime as this would be resisted stoutly by labour.