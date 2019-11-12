Sowore: DSS Fires Live Rounds at Protesters, Journalists, Snatches ARISE TV Camera

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) Tuesday fired live rounds at protesters demanding the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Many journalists were brutalised while their camera and other equipment were seized. ARISE TV cameraman, Stanley Ugochukwu, was brutalised while his camera was snatched by the operatives.

Reporters and cameramen working with the Guardian and Sun Newspapers were also beaten to a pulp.

Director of Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun, who is also an ARISE News analyst, was assaulted by the DSS. Her phone was seized and smashed.

Details later…