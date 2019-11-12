Project Managers Warn against Quacks

Oluchi Chibuzor

Project management experts in the country have stressed the need to embrace collaborative efforts to reduce trends of quacks in the profession.

This, they agreed would lead to better engagement with people and community and discourage people who parade themselves as certified project management professionals (PMP).

Speaking at a breakfasting meeting in Lagos, organised by the Project Management Institute (PMI), Nigeria Chapter, the Regional Mentor, Africa, PMI, Ike Nwankwo, said it was necessary the global body focuses on Africa with major interest in Nigeria.

He also said the efforts would help encourage global best practices and standards in the country, saying recent trends showed people having certification from un-recognised centres.

According to him, “As a growing nation, it is imperative that the country adapt methodologies of successful project in solving national challenges.

“Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, PMI works to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for the project economy; the coming economy in which work and individuals, are organised around projects.”

The PMI was founded in 2005, it has over 800 members from all facets of projects and from all industries and active in promoting project management to industries, corporate and government organisation.

The President, PMI Nigeria, Mr. Lambert Ofoegbu, said its involvement in project management advocacy throughout Nigeria, was to help deliver successful programs, and projects towards the development of a better Nigeria.

“The project economy is one in which people have the skills and capabilities they need to turn ideas into reality. It is where organisations deliver value to stakeholders through successful completion of projects, delivery of products, and alignment to value streams. And all of these initiatives deliver financial and societal value.”

On her part, the PMI Educational Foundation Community Engagement Committee, Titilola Park, said the organisation has helped put youths on the path to success by incorporating project management skills into their daily lives in various free programmes run by the body.

“PMI are narrowing its strategic focus even more in order to make a greater impact and provide increased value to young people around the world by working through non-profits,” she added.