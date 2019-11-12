Oyetola Greets Muslims on Maulud-Nabiy Celebration

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Muslims to emulate the virtuous life of Prophet Muhammad as they celebrate this year’s Maulud-Nabiy.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital, noted that the virtues of Prophet Muhammad constitute the whole essence of his birthday celebration.

The governor said the observance of virtues like total obedience, love, justice and self-sacrifice of Prophet Muhammad by Muslim faithful would take the country and the state in particular to the Promised Land.

According to him, “The development of every community, state or country is dependent upon the action and inaction of its leaders and followers. We are all leaders in our own right at the various strata of the society-family, community, professional bodies, religious bodies among others.

“If we all play our parts at each stratum, it will translate to peace, security, and development. I, therefore, implore you to give us your maximum support so that together we can deliver the state of our dream.

“I have no doubt that with prayers, the right attitude and policies that our administration has so far brought to bear on governance, our state is on the path to its desired destination.

“I wish all the Muslim faithful and the country a happy Maulud-Nabiy celebration.”