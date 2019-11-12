Mouka Moves to Redefine Innovation, Human Devt

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Managing Director of Mouka Limited, a leading Nigerian manufacturer of mattress and bedding products, Raymond Murphy, has declared that the company would make innovation its watchword as it repositions to maintain its place in the industry’s fierce competitive market.

Murphy made this statement when Mouka celebrated its 60th anniversary last weekend in Lagos with a resolve to continue to redefine the country’s mattress and other beddings industry through training and development of its manpower.

He stated that the effort at redefining the industry would involve a yearly upgrade of its manufacturing facilities to ensure that its operations were met the highest local and international health, safety and environmental standards, with Information Technology (IT) as a major enabler of its innovative drive.

He also quoted an independent research, which rated Mouka as a brand that has more than 90 percent unprompted customers’ awareness in Nigeria.

Raymond noted that the anniversary celebration presented the company with an opportunity for self- evaluation. “This is a big milestone for us. At 60, we are the market share leader in the mattress and beddings sector. Recent research, according to some marketing professionals whom I met on my last trip to Dubai, also attests to the fact that Mouka is not only the leader in Nigeria, but also in Africa and the Middle East,” he said.

He traced the establishment of Mouka to a humble beginning in 1959 when the scion of the Faiz Moukarim family started the Moukarim Metalwood factory in Kano to manufacture furniture and iron beds.

“Mouka has been engaged in the creation of generation to generation business partners, job creation and sourcing local materials. Mouka is also reputed for high levels of governance and compliance, we pay our taxes accurately and on time. We contribute back to society through donations and contributions to the local communities where we operate,” Murphy said.

The indigenous manufacturer’s helms man also revealed that it was an attestation to what has become an undying resolve for brand and service excellence that saw Mouka become the only African company to be listed twice in the London Stock Exchange Group’s companies to Inspire Africa report published in 2017 and 2019.

Mouka’s dint of innovation also translated to the launch of a bio-technology driven Mozzi repellents; a multifaceted insect repellent range. Widely described as the first of its kind in Nigeria’s beddings industry, this innovation remains a no mean feat yet to be matched in bedding sectors across the African continent.

Similarly, Mouka’s Chief Operating Officer, Femi Fapohunda, said the brand’s ability to weather the storm is tied to its adaptability to the changing business environment. “We study the economic situation in the country at every point in time and brainstorm in order to come up with solution to every challenge and obstacle and that’s how we’ve been able to be around for this long,” Fapohunda explained.

Also the Head of Marketing for Mouka, Tolu Olanipekun, disclosed that the indigenous company is noted for considering the total wellbeing of its consumers in its overall marketing strategy, a business approach that has positioned the brand positively in the minds of the target audience.

“At Mouka, we do not only provide our consumers with quality offerings, we also ensure they are well educated on what Mouka product is best for them based on their age, body build, lifestyle and income,” she said.