Ex-PDP Guber Aspirants Back Diri

Emmanuel Addeh

Former governorship aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 3 primaries in Bayelsa have explained why they are backing Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Mr Lawrence Ewhrujakpor for the November 16 governorship election.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Spokesman of the collective, Mr Keniebi Okoko, noted that the decision of the party remains supreme, since the emergence of Diri passed through the constitutional processes of the party.

The endorsement came, amid a well-attended rally yesterday organised by Okoko, political leader of the Gbarain-Yenagoa area, where Diri was received by the people who promised to support him for the poll.

But at the Yenagoa campaign, Okoko, flanked by other aspirants, including Nimibofa Ayawei, Chairman, Bayelsa Board of Internal Revenue; Fred Agbedi, a House of Reps member; Kemela Okara, Secretary to the Bayelsa government; Talford Ongolo, Chief of Staff , Government House; Reuben Okoya, a businessman, among others, the PDP chieftain said their support for Diri was total.

Okoko, who came third during the contest comprising over 20 aspirants, noted that having emerged, the right thing to do was to, as strong and loyal party men, campaign for the chosen standard bearer of the party.

He reiterated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no place in Bayelsa , maintaining that the PDP remains the choice party for the people of the state.

According to the PDP stalwart, who spoke in Yenagoa, during the party campaigns, Diri has the right qualifications to govern the state, compared to other contenders.

“All of us contested against Senator Douye Diri and we lost gallantly and we stand here to throw our support and to show that without any doubt, that the party remains supreme and that we stand by the decision of the party.

” Senator Douye Diri has the capacity, the character and the competence to govern Bayelsa not just for four years but for eight years.

” Let me assure everyone that the APC had no place in Bayelsa State. PDP in Bayelsa remains the same strong and indivisible party that it has always been.

” Anywhere you see a set of people carrying broom, know that their is witchcraft there. Let’s join hands and collectively pursue APC out of Bayelsa ” he said.

Okoko, who is a member of both the national and state campaign councils urged the people of the state not to be bought over by the antics of the APC, stressing that the party remains a deceptive one.

He called on voters in the state to make use of their voter cards come next Saturday to make their voices heard , promising that Senator Diri will consolidate on the strides made by Governor Seriake Dickson