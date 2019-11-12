AEDC Decries Rate of Vandalism in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has decried the rate of vandalism of its facilities in Nasarawa State, which has plunged many communities in the state into darkness for several months.

Consequently, AEDC has approached traditional rulers in the state to assist it end the unfortunate development by prevailing on their subjects to protect the company’s facilities installed in their neighbourhood.

General Manager of Nasarawa Regional Office of the AEDC, Alhaji Ameen Shakur, expressed the company’s worries over the persistent vandalism of its facilities in the state yesterday in Obi during a Consumer Consultative Forum Programme organised by the Obi AEDC Office in Nasarawa State.

Shakur, who was represented by Sani Ibrahim, lamented that the ugly scenario was giving the company challenges as the vandals either destroy, cannibalise or steal power accessories such as transformers cable and others to resell.

He said: “This dastardly act has plunged many communities of the state into darkness for several months hence we want our traditional leaders to help us safeguard our properties by prevailing on their subjects to be vigilant on such properties installed in their localities.”

“AEDC and the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) would provide electricity prepaid meters and carry out instant metering for residents in communities of the state,” he said

Shakur explained further that, “AEDC and the MAP will come to a community and open ‘One Stop Shop’ where customers can make their payments and get their properties metered instantly.”