Woman Arrested with Six-month-old Baby at Kano Airport

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



A woman, suspected to be human trafficker, was yesterday arrested with a six-month-old baby at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

The middle-aged woman was arrested, while trying to board Azman aircraft to Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

She was arrested by personnel of Aviation Security (AVSEC) at the airport who later handed her over to the police for further investigation.

Security sources at the airport told THISDAY that the women had since been handed over to the police division at the airport for investigation.

However, Public Relations Officer, Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, could not be reached at the time of filing this report as his mobile phone was switched off.

Recall that the state’s police command had rescued nine missing children and paraded six Igbo persons who have confessed to abducting the kids, renaming and forcefully converting them to Christianity before selling them in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has instituted a Commission of Inquiry, under the chairmanship of retired Justice Wada Umar Rano to conduct an inquest into cases of missing persons in Kano State from 2010 to date.

The commission was mandated also to procure all such evidence, written or oral, and to examine all such persons as witnesses as the commission may think it necessary or desirable to procure or

examine.