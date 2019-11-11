Obaseki Vows to Resist Old Order in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has yesterday declared that no individual or group of people can intimidate him and his government to go back to the old order in the state, saying his administration was on course in line with the divine mandate of meeting the needs and aspirations of people who voted him into power.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service held in Benin City as part of activities lined up for this year’s Alaghodaro Summit to mark his third year in office, Obaseki vowed that he and his executive team would shed the last drop of their blood to ensure that Edo State’s resources were used for the benefit of the people.

He explained that he became governor of the state not by the effort of any human but by divine will of God, adding that one of the greatest challenges he faced as governor was about the image of the state as enmeshed in human trafficking and other problems associated with excesses of some groups.

The governor decried the spate of attacks and criticisms from some quarters over his quest for a second term of office.

“Truth is not difficult, you can speak truth and still play politics. The world is a tabulator, an empty place but God has helped us to defy all odds,” he said.

According to him, “God has helped us to defy all odds; people from every corner are coming to stand by us. We will continue to use every last drop of our blood to work for Edo State. Edo is worth dying for but we don’t pray for blood to drop.”

He noted that the issue in contention had been his second term bid, which he said had continued to receive an overwhelming support of both leaders of the APC and members across the 18 local government areas and three senatorial districts of the state.

Obaseki further lauded Oba Ewuare II of Benin kingdom, leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and former national chairman of the APC and former governor of the state Chief John Oyegun, for his support and for speaking truth to power; the state chapter of the ruling party, the legislative arm, the judiciary and others who, he said, had made positive contributions and support to the administration.

Earlier, state Chairman of CAN, Bishop Oyenure Kure, commended Obaseki for the commitment, courage and vision he had combined to attain the achievements he made within the last three years.

Kure said God had destined Obaseki and positioned him also to take the state to greater heights, urging him not to lose focus nor be afraid over the antics of those opposed to his government.

He said: “God’s hands are upon you for detailed leadership exploits in communities, the state and the country. In three years, you have technically, tactically and proficiently been paying attention to destiny issues, of uncommon fruitfulness, peace and security in the state.

“You are not an ordinary man and that’s why the Christian community said you are God’s servant; you are divinely announced because of the strategic nature of our state as the Heart Beat of the nation.”

The cleric urged the governor to stand firm and discharge the assignment God had thrusted on his shoulders with tolerance and concentration.