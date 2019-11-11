Kanekalon Hosts Event 

Kanekalon recently held its annual Arigato event to officially say ‘Thank You’ to its partners as well as hair stylists.

The event which took place in Lagos recently, had in attendance, Kanekalon’s partners- Darling & X-pression, past and present Kanekalon Queens, five different hair associations in Lagos, amongst other top personalities in the hair and beauty industry.

Speaking at the event, Manager, African Marketing Team, Kanekalon, Yukiyo Oda, said Kanekalon is the premium fiber found in Darling and X-pression hair extensions.

“The brand has remained women’s favorite for so long, thanks to these outstanding qualities; its soft and silky texture, diversity of colors to choose from and most importantly its flame-retardant quality (when the source of fire is removed, the fire goes off),” Oda explained.