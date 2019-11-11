Julong Technology Announces Plans for Dredger Operators

As part of activities of the 13th Nigerian Dredging Summit and Exhibition which kicks off in Port Harcourt next week, Julong Technology Ltd has revealed plans to offer Nigerian mechanised dredging operators a new deal to cut down on their field downtime.

A statement said the Director of Julong in Nigeria, Ubong Essien, will be at the exhibition ground with information, marketing brochures and a Powerpoint presentation on how the new Julong outreach in Nigeria will work.

Julong, a US-based dredging solutions provider offering Chinese dredging products and services, hit the Nigerian market in the last ten years. After supplying some Nigerian customers with dredgers and accessories, it has now established a technical operating base in Port Harcourt geared towards a one-stop shop to offer spare parts and repair services for all users of Chinese dredging technology in the country.

The Summit Coordinator, Dr. Edmund Chilaka, in a press release on the event said groundbreaking seminar presentations will be made by industry operators such as Felix Osanebi who will talk on “Pre- and post-dredge surveyors, proofing sand search reports and reconciling conflicts on mined sand quantities.”

Other presentations include Prof. Abam T. Kingdom who will talk on “River and Port Development: Threats to Coastal Infrastructure and the Environment”; Prof. S. A. Ngah, “Potable Water Supply and Facilities Management in Nigeria and the SDG 2030 Target”; Dr. Hilary Efanga, “Training Options for Dredging and Marine Skills Acquisition for the Nigerian Industry”.

Major corporate participants such as the Nigerian Ports Authority will address the audience on the current dredging campaigns executed around the Western and Eastern Port zones to enhance vibrant sea trade while the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency will present a paper on the “The London Dumping Protocols and Other Regulations Guiding Port State Control in Nigeria: NIMASA’s Implementation Activities.”

The Nigerian Westminster Dredging and Marine Services and other transport and environment sector MDAs will present papers in their areas of choice.

The event will be rounded off with an excursion to critical corridors where river dredging, sand mining and associated navigational activities are generating considerable traffic that are of interest to the summit delegates.