INVESTING IN MASS HOUSING IN NIGERIA

EFAB Properties is blazing the trail across the country, writes Chukwudi Enekwechi

Since the Shehu Shagari era when mass housing was introduced in Nigeria, several attempts have been made by successive governments to provide decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.

In a bid to realize the objective, governments at different levels initiated partnerships with the private sector, as it became obvious that leaving the task for the federal or state governments alone will be herculean and difficult to actualise.

Based on the federal government’s clarion call for the private sector to contribute their quota in housing delivery, an indigenous firm, EFAB Properties Ltd had heeded the call and led the way in providing affordable houses for Nigerians across the country. In Abuja, the federal capital, the company has relentlessly continued to deliver houses to thousands of people.

Based on the affordability and quality of their houses many Nigerians have become home owners, thereby endearing itself to the residents of the Federal Capital. From Lokogoma, Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Mbora, City Centre, Maitama, Asokoro, Jabi and other districts in the federal capital, EFAB is responding to the housing needs of the people.

Therefore, it is worthy of commendation that the vision of the federal government to see the private sector lead the way in providing houses for Nigeria’s is being realized through the commitment and dedication of companies like EFAB Properties Ltd.

EFAB Properties Ltd is a member of a conglomerate with primary interest in mass housing, but over the years has diversified into other areas like hospitality, construction, mining, oil and gas.

Apart from making profit, EFAB is a company founded with a mission to render service to mankind hence the Chairman and Chief Executive of the company, Chief Fabian Nwora has floated companies like Efab Petroleum Ltd, Top Rank Hotels Ltd, Syndicate Construction and Commercial Co. Ltd, Queens Construction and Commercial Co. Ltd, Blue Fountain Properties Ltd and Verizon Heritage Ltd, just to mention a few.

He has also built schools, churches, hospitals and offered scholarships to indigent students across Nigeria. These charity works are considered as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility in their various operating environments.

As the nation’s leading estate firm, EFAB Properties Ltd has expanded their operations to different states in Nigeria such as Delta, Lagos, Anambra and Enugu States all in a bid to support the federal government’s plan to make houses available to a larger population of Nigerians.

To reduce the housing deficit in the country, the federal government has a duty to support indigenous estate companies that have the wherewithal and expertise to provide housing for Nigerians. In other words, the federal government should make deliberate effort to encourage them by providing the enabling environment. For example, government ought to facilitate access to low interest loans for estate developers, provision of primary infrastructure like roads, water, electricity and other site and services amenities.

So far it is estimated that several millions of Nigerians have inadequate accommodation, and the private sector has an important role to play in bridging this yawning gap. Bearing in mind the bureaucracy associated with government institutions, the urgent need to address the housing needs of most Nigerians cannot be met, unless the efforts of the private sector like EFAB Properties Ltd is encouraged.

EFAB has proven that it has the capacity to crystallize the federal government’s vision in housing delivery to Nigerians, and therefore deserve all necessary support and encouragement. Gladly, we now have a visionary leader in the person of Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as the Minister of Works and Housing, and he has demonstrated his readiness and commitment towards ensuring that patriotic estate firms are giving a boost.

It is pertinent to point out that EFAB properties Ltd has on account of its performance in the housing sector attracted national and international recognition, hence the conferment of a National Honour of Member Order of the Niger on the Group Chairman, Chief Nwora by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

With the Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola acknowledging the need for a synergy between the federal government and the private sector in the building industry and in the provision of mass housing generally, they will find EFAB Properties Ltd as willing partners. The company has not only made their houses affordable for Nigerians, but has continued to adopt local content policy in building materials, thereby reducing the cost of materials and cost of houses being delivered to their clients.

As a leading estate developer in the federal capital, EFAB Properties Ltd has provided employment to over 2,000 Nigerians. The benefits of course are multidimensional as dependents and extended family members are directly or indirectly positively affected. The group chairman has continued to use his resources to improve the well-being of the less privileged, as he caters for orphans, the disabled and indigent students in the society. His efforts at creating jobs for Nigerians is commendable and the synergy being highlighted between the federal government and the private sector by the Minister of Works and Housing is a sure path to achieving the goal of providing affordable houses for all Nigerians, and will greatly help in reducing poverty in the country.

Worthy of mention is the company’s policy of providing affordable houses for Nigerians especially with the 10 per cent reduction in the cost of the original prices for all their properties. Definitely this bodes well with Nigerians considering that the company is the biggest estate developer in Nigeria and in line with the vision of President Buhari administration’s quest to make shelter available to all Nigerians.

Enekwechi wrote from Abuja