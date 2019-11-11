  Catholic Archdiocese Partners Studylab360 on Capacity Devt

James Emejo in Abuja



The education secretariat of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has partnered StudyLab360 Technologies in building the capacity of heads of schools and ICT teachers in the archdiocese.

The training workshop was designed to expose school administrators and teachers to modern tools, techniques and cutting-edge technologies to improve learning outcomes among students and overall school experience.

The IT firm had exposed the participants to its flagship product, StudyLab, a robust computer based learning tool which gives students and teachers access to thousands of online educational materials, videos, quizzes, and performance analytics using universally accepted standards.

Speaking during the training session in Abuja, the Education Secretary, of the Archdiocese, Mrs. Theresa Mbonu, urged participants to leverage the seminar to further improve administrative prowess in management of schools and enhance learning outcomes in line with the growing possibilities of technology in the twenty first century.

She stressed the need for heads of schools to continuously strive to make data driven decisions.

Meanwhile, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Obi Brown, who was the lead facilitator for the programme

noted that the Catholic church, world over was known for providing high quality education at an affordable price and that the same is true in Nigeria.

He affirmed that the participants showed a lot of interest in the innovative tools, technologies and processes that were used during the sessions.

However, participants were exposed to various IT based tools including MS excel for data analysis, MS OneNote for lesson plan design, StudyLab for standardised assessment, analysis, feedback and benchmarking and QampusPlus for school management, HR, Accounting and Payroll.

Some of the heads of schools and ICT teachers interviewed lauded the initiative of the Archdiocesan Education Secretary in collaborating with the company and expressed delight at the quality of training received.

In their words, the insights gained from the training would help to be better administrators and will improve student performance across their schools.

The award winning StudyLab is a learning management educational resource tool that provides educational content with state of the art student testing with its renowned data driven analysis of performance.

The software further provides teachers and administrators accurate information on student skill level and training leading to predictable improvements in learning outcomes.