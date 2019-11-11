Beverage Company Unveils 60cl Size into Nigerian Market

Judith Obaze

A year after its entry into the Nigerian market, RC Cola has introduced a 60cl size to excite its consumers.

During the launch which was held in Agbara, Ogun State, the Commercial Director, Firstbev Limited, makers of RC Cola premium brands, Mr. Steve Edeki, said the move was informed by the general feedback from its trade partners in Lagos.

He emphasised the company’s commitment to satisfying the changing consumers’ needs without compromising quality.

The two-day event held recently, was also an avenue to appreciate and reward dealers all over the country. It also witnessed dealers taken on a factory tour to appreciate the expansion and state of the art facility established for the production and packaging of RC Cola.

Meanwhile, the company’s star prize for delivery/sales truck was won by a dealer from Awka, Mr. OnyekaEgoh, who registered under the business name – Onyeka Investment with another dealer winning the Tricycle Carriage Van.

Speaking on behalf of dealers at the event, Mr. Obinna Okereke from Port Harcourt, enumerated all the benefits of selling RC Cola, with Ahmed Sufi of Sufeye Investment Limited from Kano emphasising the selling point of RC Cola to be its quality taste.