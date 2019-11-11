NAF Promotes 99 Senior Officers

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Air Force Council has approved the promotion of 13 Air Vice Marshals and 86 other senior officers.

A statement issued by NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the council approved the promotion of 99 officers to the next higher ranks.

It said 13 Air Commodores were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) were promoted to the rank of Air Commodore while 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) were promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

Those promoted to the rank of AVM include, Air Cdres Ayoola Jolasinmi, Hassan Abubakar, Jackson Yusuf, Austine Imafidor, Pius Oahimire, Dalhat Ladan, Cosmas Ozougwu, Isah Muhammad, Sunday Makinde, Abubakar Yusuf, Abubakar Adamu, Ado Inuwa and Ademola Durotoye.

Those promoted from the rank of Group Captain to Air Commodore are Ahmed Idris, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Olusola Akinboyewa, Isaac Subi, Japhet Ekwuribe, Solomon Lazarus, Ahmed Dari, Emeka Ashiegbu and Abdullahi Bello.

Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre include, Yuhana Katabiya, Gambo Adamu, Alheri Dakwat, Olayinka Oyesola, Adedoyin Oyenusi, Edward Gapkwet, Friday Ekpah, Luther Kamat, Joktan Chidama, Felix Uwakara, Mikail Abdulraheem and Ernest Owai.

Group Captains Glenn Nkanang, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Raphael Ojo, Mohammed Isah, Ibitoye Ajiboye, Shani Bukar, Wapkerem Maigida, Atang Sambo, Daniel Akpan, Olanrewaju Oyename, Boniface Ifeobu, Godwin Udoh, Ayodele Hanidu and Azubuike Chukwuka were also promoted to the rank of Air Cdre.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and urges them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery.

“The newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date,” the statement said.